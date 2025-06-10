Mumbai, June 10: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of June 10, 2025, sparking excitement among players of the Shillong Teer Lottery. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are available online, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart providing winning numbers. Participants can also find results for other popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 10 is also provided below. Rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery with betting, drawing thousands of participants each day. Players eagerly await the winning numbers, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart is a valuable resource to help track past outcomes and refine strategies. This blend of tradition and excitement continues to captivate lottery players across India. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result on June 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is made available online, with websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in providing access to the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Simply visit these platforms and search for the "Shillong Teer Result for June 10, 2025" to view the results for both Round 1 and Round 2. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India. Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a distinctive lottery game based on archery, popular in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it is played in two daily rounds, during which archers shoot arrows at a target. Participants bet on numbers from 0 to 99, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target in each round. Players place their bets beforehand, and those whose chosen numbers match the results are rewarded with cash prizes. Combining skill, tradition, and chance, Shillong Teer has grown into a cultural staple. The daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are eagerly anticipated and easily accessible online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).