Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mudasir Dar is a man with a purpose. He has been a social activist since a young age, with a strong desire to see change in his neighbourhood.

Mudasir, who was born and reared in the scenic village of Mughalpora, Pulwama in South Kashmir, has always had a desire to serve others.

He joined the All Jammu and Kashmir Students Union (AJKSU) as a college student and quickly advanced through the ranks to become General Secretary within a year.

Next year, he was elected president of the union thanks to his diligence and commitment to the causes of student welfare and youth involvement.

Mudasir, however, never let his enthusiasm for social activism end there. He joined The Sajid Iqbal Foundation for Peace and Human Rights, a nonprofit that offered aid to flood victims in 2014 when Kashmir was ravaged by horrifying floods.

Mudasir oversaw the foundation's relief activities and worked nonstop to help people impacted by the catastrophe. He put forth entirely voluntary efforts, and many people admired him for his selfless efforts.

Mudasir's efforts were not unnoticed. For his services to social service, he received the coveted Rashtrapati Award (President's Award).

In World Scouting, he also received the Rajya Puraskar Award (Governor's Award).

Mudasir attributes his early experience in scouting with developing in him a sense of responsibility to God and a desire to assist others. Mudasir's activity has always been on youth participation and peace-building in the society.

During his tenure as the student union's president, he organised a number of youth interaction programmes in South and Central Kashmir to keep young people engaged and away from bad influences such as drug addiction and militancy.

Mudasir took it upon himself to reach out to students who were unable to attend school due to the unprecedented closure in Kashmir after August 2019.

He donated study materials and stationery to hundreds of children in South Kashmir districts, keeping them focused on their studies and away from harmful influences.

During the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, Mudasir pushed his activism to the next level. He determined that no one should go to bed hungry, so he went out to 500 impoverished and needy families, providing them with food, medicine, and other necessities.

Mudasir, as the coordinator of The Sajid Iqbal Foundation, also distributed oxygen cylinders to hospitals around Kashmir.

Despite frequent internet outages, Mudasir began community classes for 50 pupils who couldn't afford tablets and phones.

He supplied free teaching classes as well as all essential study materials, guaranteeing that these kids did not fall behind in their studies. Mudasir was named one of Enerzal's six unsung heroes in India for his humanitarian efforts and huge social service.

Mudasir has made significant contributions to the establishment of peace and youth involvement in the Pulwama district. In order to assist them avoid the road of violence and drug addiction, he actively included hundreds of youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts in mainstream activities.

About 39 young people whose lives were on the verge of rebelling against the government were saved by his work.

Additionally, he has been successful in involving young people from "No Go Zone" villages like Kareemabad, Lelhar, Parigam Murran, Tahab Koil, and Gulzarpora. Mudasir takes pride in fostering a favourable perception of his hometown. In his account, Mudasir describes how the hotel administration in Delhi sent him away after he revealed the address.

"That incident in Delhi hurt me the most, and I resolved to correct the false perception among people on the Indian mainland," he said.

Mudasir began programmes with the local administration and police to improve the image of his district, which was infamous for a variety of reasons.

Sports, according to Mudasir, are a game changer for peace and development.

Mudasir believes that by organising several sports tournaments, he has brought the young of his district together, instilling in him a sense of solidarity and community.

Even death threats couldn't deter Mudasir from doing his job and caring about society.

Mudasir received threats from unknown individuals in September 2022 for holding protests and candlelight marches against crimes and killings of Kashmiri pundits.

Mudasir Dar, in addition to his many successes and honours, writes for many publications and magazines on issues like as peace, conflict, and government, with a focus on bringing positive tales about his region to the forefront.

His relentless efforts to engage and empower South Kashmir's youth have not only saved lives but have also motivated numerous others to work towards a brighter future for the region. His selfless dedication to the community is an inspiration, and his contributions to society will definitely have a long-term impact. (ANI)

