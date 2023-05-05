Delhi, May 05: The Army and paramilitary forces have been called in to keep the peace in Manipur after protests against a recent court order directing the BJP government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes turned violent. The state government has suspended internet services all over Manipur, and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in eight districts.

Army and Assam Rifles personnel have evacuated more than 9,000 civilians from the affected areas. Flag marches have also been held. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured all help while also appealing everyone to maintain peace. Manipur Unrest: Centre Airlifts Five RAF Companies Following Violence During Tribal Solidarity Marches, 10 More CRPF Companies To Be Sent Soon.

Meiteis vs Kukis

Meiteis form 53 per cent of the state’s population and are concentrated in the Imphal Valley that forms just ten percent of the state’s total geographical area. The Kukis belong to the Kuki-Chin-Zo ethnic group that inhabits some of the hill districts of Manipur and adjoining Mizoram as well as the Sagaing and Chin provinces of Myanmar. Kukis form about 30 per cent of the state’s population. The Nagas also form about 15 per cent of the state’s population. While the Naga and Kuki tribes are included in ST list, most of the Meitei community people have OBC status, and some of them are listed as SCs. It is important to know that the Meiteis are the dominant community in 40 of the 60 seats in the state. Manipur Unrest: Indian Army and Assam Rifles Undertake Major Rescue Operation in Violence-Hit Northeastern State, Evacuate More Than 7,500 Civilians (Watch Video).

Eviction Drive

The Manipur government evicted residents of K.Songjiang, a Kuki village in Kangvai sub-division of Churachandpur district in February claiming that the village, located along the border of Churachandpur and Noney districts, was standing on encroached land of Churachandpur-Khoupum protected forest. Tribal bodies also expressed their displeasure after the demolition of churches in Imphal by the state government during an eviction drive last month. Kukis and Nagas, the most prominent hill tribes of Manipur, are Christians.

ST Status For Meiteis

The Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union (MTU), which is spearheading this demand for ST status to the community has made many representations to the state government over the past ten years. The Meiteis argue that they had been listed as one of the tribes of Manipur before it merged with India in 1949 but that they lost this tag when the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 was drafted. They also argue that they are facing difficulties arising from "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis." However, the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) and other tribal bodies contend that granting ST status to Meiteis will defeat the purpose of protecting tribal communities through reservation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in maintaining peace and harmony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).