New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) It was a warm and humid day in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will see cloudy skies and moderate rainfall on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches below the season's average.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

