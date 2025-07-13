Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message

Fake Message Asking To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, July 13: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued an alert warning State Bank of India (SBI) customers about a rising scam involving fake reward messages. The PIB Fact Check unit flagged a deceptive message that encourages users to download a malicious application called ‘SBI Reward’ under the pretext of redeeming reward points worth INR 9,980.

According to PIB’s advisory, the scam message reads: “Dear Valued Customers, Your SBI NetBanking reward points (Rs 9980) will expire today! Now redeem through SBI Reward App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account.” The message includes a suspicious file named ‘SBI REWARD27..APK’, which scammers attempt to trick users into downloading. Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓ Beware ‼️#PIBFactCheck ❌@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp ✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links pic.twitter.com/TvNGUJdGZl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2025

“Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards. Never download unknown files or click on such links,” PIB Fact Check posted on X, formerly Twitter. PIB clarified that SBI does not send APK files or reward links via SMS or WhatsApp and warned users to avoid clicking on such messages.

What Is APK File Scam?

The APK file scam is a form of cyber fraud where attackers distribute malicious Android installation files outside the Google Play Store. Once installed, these apps can gain access to personal data such as banking credentials, contacts, and SMS content. According to cybersecurity guidance from RBL Bank, APK files from third-party sources can pose serious risks, often functioning like executable (.exe) files on Windows systems that can install harmful software without the user’s knowledge. BSNL Sim Cards To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours As TRAI Suspends Customer KYC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral.

Cybersecurity experts advise users to download apps only from official app stores and avoid clicking on unsolicited links. The PIB has urged all users, especially banking customers, to remain vigilant and report such phishing attempts to relevant authorities to prevent data theft and financial loss.

Claim : Customers can redeem SBI reward points by downloading an app called 'SBI Reward'. Conclusion : The claim is fake. SBI does not send APK files or reward links via SMS or WhatsApp. Full of Trash Clean

