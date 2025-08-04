Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Umar Ansari, the younger son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested for allegedly forging documents related to a seized property, a police officer said.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the younger son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, Umar Ansari, was arrested by the Ghazipur Police from Lucknow.

He prepared fake documents for a confiscated property by "forging the signature" of his mother, Afsa Ansari, "who has a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her", the SP added.

A case has been registered at Mohammadabad Police Station under relevant sections, the SP said.

"Further legal proceedings are being conducted," he added.

Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. (ANI)

