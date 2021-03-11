Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) At least 150 commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), a federal contingency force, received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the jumbo facility in Bandra Kurla Complex here on Thursday, an official said.

Dean of the facility Rajesh Dere said it was a proud moment for him and his entire team when they inoculated the NSG personnel.

"I am happy that the BKC team is serving the country during this revolutionary vaccination campaign," Dr Dere said, adding that the commandos were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines last month in small batches.

At least 4,76,753 people in Mumbai have received the COVID-19 vaccine, since the immunisation drive began on January 16.

Of these, 4,18,207 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 58,546 have been given the second dose, it was stated.

