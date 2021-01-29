Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) As many as 494 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while eight more have died of the infection in Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

According to the civic body's data, the tally of infections in the city has reached 3,08,057 and toll stood at 11,334.

With the addition of 16,428 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the city has risen to 27,73,166, the civic body stated.

As many as 589 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,90,400, which is about 94 per cent of the tally, it said.

There are currently 5,417 active cases in the city, it was stated.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 557 days, while the growth rate of COVID- 19 cases has come down to 0.12 per cent.

The city now has 198 containment zones and 2,219 sealed buildings, the data revealed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)