Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Kurar Police arrested Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) on Wednesday for molesting a female Police Inspector (PI) in Mumbai.

The accused ASI has been identified as Deepak Deshmukh and is posted in the control room.

The accused Deshmukh felt that the victim police officer was behind his transfer and so, he started harassing her.

The accused was sending obscene messages, abusing and threatening the victim police officer.

After the complaint of the female Police Inspector, the Kurar police registered a case against the accused ASI Deepak Deshmukh. The case has been registered under sections 354, 354 (D), 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the relevant IT.

The accused ASI was arrested last night after a complaint registered by a female police officer. (ANI)

