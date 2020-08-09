Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Vadodara police on Sunday busted a Mumbai based gang and arrested seven people, for duping people on the pretext of offering them jobs.

According to the police, the gang used to cheat people from various states on the pretext of providing jobs.

"Vadodara Police has arrested seven people of Mumbai gang who committed online fraud of Rs three crore from five states. They used to cheat people by promising them lucrative package jobs," Sudhir Desai, Superintendent of Police, Vadodara said. (ANI)

