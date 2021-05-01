Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): As India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket on Saturday morning, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that vaccine will be given to people between 18 to 44 years of age in the city only after they have registered and received a message from the vaccination centre to get themselves vaccinated.

"People who have registered on CoWIN app and received a message can go to vaccination centres. Do not go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, do not go to the centre," Pednekar told the media personnel.

"Priority will be given to people between 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people between 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered and received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines," the mayor said.

She also urged people to wear double masks and not to step out of their houses unnecessarily.

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country has started its third phase on the COVID vaccination drive from today. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from the scheduled date due to the delay in procurement of vaccines. (ANI)

