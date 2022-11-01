Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday when he was trying to deliver charas worth Rs 86 lakh in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

The accused works as a private cab driver.

Also Read | Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

He was intercepted when he reached a spot in Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle on Monday night to deliver 17 kg high-quality charas, a police official said.

Police are investigating the source of the contraband and the recipient of the consignment.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)