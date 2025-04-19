Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Special MCOC Court has allowed an intervention application filed by Shezeen Siddique, wife of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead last year, in the proceedings of the ongoing murder case.

The application was filed through advocates Advocate Pradip Gharat, assisted by Trivankumar Karnani and Hritika Jannawar.

According to a press note that was issued, Shezeen Siddique, who was present in court, has now officially been made a party to the trial and will assist the Prosecution -- marking a key development in the case.

On January 28, Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, in his statement to the Police has raised questions on the slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father Baba Siddiqui.

Zeeshan's statement forms part of the chargesheet filed by the police earlier this month in the Siddique murder case. He has said in his statement that his father's death should be investigated from the redevelopment project's perspective and from all other angles.

He also pointed out the fact that his father was to be nominated as a member of the legislative council, and the oath ceremony was also to be held on October 15, 2024 two days after Baba Siddiqui was murdered.

Zeeshan, in his statement, has talked mostly about the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in his statement to police; however, he claims the same was left out in the police investigation, due to which Zeeshan Siddiqui also expressed his dissatisfaction earlier this month.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.

Police have also arrested Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh in connection with the murder. Vohra has been accused of financing the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang. (ANI)

