Aurangabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Mumbai has affected normal functioning of postal service in Aurangabad and other districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Monday.

Only essential items and medicines are currently being dispatched through post from all the eight districts in the region, he said

"The spread of coronavirus infection in New Delhi and Mumbai has impacted postal service from Aurangabad and other seven districts," Post Master General V.S.Jayasankar, Aurangabad Region, told PTI.

He clarified that the entire service was not stopped.

"We are allowing parcels of essential commodities and medicines for Mumbai and New Delhi. The infection in these two cities is high and hence our service is affected there," he said.

Jayasankar also said that volume of intra-state parcel is generally heavy.

Another official said the percentage of parcels for Delhi and Mumbai is around 40 per cent of the total volume from Marathwada.

