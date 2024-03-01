Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to conduct an inquiry into an accident in Mumbai Film City in which two workers were killed and one left injured.

The workers were killed on Saturday after an under-construction wall in Film City collapsed on them.

The Association said that Film City has consistently witnessed accidents, causing the loss of many lives, yet no concrete steps have been taken.

"The matters related to Fim City are often suppressed, involving collusion among its officials. Accidents continue to occur in Film City, and they will persist because all Film City officials are deeply involved in corruption," the Cine Workers Association said in its letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to conduct an inquiry into this incident to determine the total number of casualties.

They request the filing of a murder FIR against the managing director of Film City.

They further demand the immediate resignation of the managing director of Film City. blacklisting of the company, and necessary action against relevant administrative officers.

Additionally, compensation of 50 lakhs to the families of the deceased workers and 20 lakhs to the injured worker is requested. (ANI)

