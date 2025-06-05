Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at one of the stalls located in the concourse area of Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Thursday, said Western Railway.

The incident occurred in the evening hours and was swiftly handled by alert station staff.

According to officials, the fire was immediately tackled using fire extinguishers, and the situation was controlled within five minutes. No injuries or harm to passengers or staff have been reported.

Train operations at Churchgate station remain unaffected and continue to run as scheduled.

Authorities said that the cause of the fire would be determined by an investigation. (ANI)

