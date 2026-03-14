Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Food Distribution Department cracked down on a gang involved in the black marketing of domestic and commercial gas cylinders in the Worli area and seized a large stock, officials said on Saturday.

The joint operation, conducted by the Controller Food Rationing Office squad and officers from Office No. 21, targeted illegal stockpiling and selling of gas cylinders at inflated prices in the 'Suraj Vallabhdas Chawl' area on Ganpatrao Kadam Road at Worli Naka.

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During the operation, authorities seized 64 filled 4-kg and 19 filled 12-kg cylinders of Super Gas Company, along with six filled and 58 empty 5-kg cylinders of HP Gas Company. Additionally, 25 empty cylinders of various sizes - 12 kg, 4 kg, and 2 kg - were seized.

This action comes after LPG cylinder prices have been increased across the nation, largely attributed to disruptions in supply chains following the escalating West Asia conflict.

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Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma on Thursday assured that the domestic supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, kerosene, and natural gas remains stable, while citizens are urged to avoid panic booking and conserve fuel.

As a way to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders amidst rising global energy concerns due to the West Asia conflict, the Central government instructed oil refineries across the country to increase LPG production and introduced a 25-day inter-booking on March 10.

The additional output will be diverted to meet domestic household demand and help stabilise supply in the coming months, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Monday.

In a post on X, the ministry said oil refineries have been directed to enhance LPG production and prioritise the additional output for household consumption. "In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on the supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use. The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced a 25 day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," it said. (ANI)

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