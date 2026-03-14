New Delhi, March 14: Silver rates (silver prices) in India continued their downward trajectory on Saturday, March 14, reaching a new low for the month. Retail rates for the industrial metal fell to INR 2,79,800 per kilogram, reflecting a marginal but consistent decline from the previous session. The drop is part of a broader "bearish" trend in the bullion market as investors weigh a resilient U.S. Dollar against ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and persistent inflationary risks driven by multi-year high oil prices.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, March 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Silver Rates As of March 14, 2026

While the national average witnessed a decline, regional price variations remain prominent due to local taxes and demand. Southern cities continue to command a significant premium over the rest of the country.

Silver Rates Today As of March 14, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,79,800 Mumbai INR 2,79,800 Chennai INR 2,89,900 Hyderabad INR 2,89,900 Bengaluru INR 2,79,800 Ahmedabad INR 2,79,800 Kolkata INR 2,79,800 Pune INR 2,79,800 Kerala INR 2,89,900 Vadodara INR 2,79,800

Factors Driving the Decline of Silver Rates

The primary pressure on silver today stems from the international market, where spot silver fell approximately 3.3 per cent to settle near USD 80.54 per ounce. Several global factors are currently clashing to determine the price:

Stronger US Dollar: The U.S. Dollar Index has remained firm near four-month highs. A stronger dollar makes silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, thereby dampening global demand.

The U.S. Dollar Index has remained firm near four-month highs. A stronger dollar makes silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, thereby dampening global demand. Monetary Policy Expectations: Despite the Iran-Israel conflict, firm inflation data has reduced market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Higher-for-longer interest rates typically decrease the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.

Despite the Iran-Israel conflict, firm inflation data has reduced market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Higher-for-longer interest rates typically decrease the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver. Energy Costs and Inflation: With Brent crude trading above USD 100 per barrel, concerns over "cost-push" inflation are rising. While silver is often a hedge against inflation, current volatility has led to active profit-booking by traders.

Silver's Historical Performance in March

March 2026 has been a month of extreme volatility for silver. The metal opened the month at INR 2,95,000 and reached a peak of INR 3,15,000 on March 2. Since that high, prices have corrected by over 5 per cent, with today’s rate of INR 2,79,800 marking the lowest point recorded so far this month. Market analysts suggest that while the immediate sentiment is cautious, silver's long-term structural factors remain supportive. The metal continues to see high demand from the renewable energy sector, particularly for solar panel manufacturing and electric vehicle components. Silver Rate Today, March 13, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

However, in the short term, technical experts advise that silver could see further consolidation. The retail prices mentioned are indicative and do not include the 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) or additional making charges levied by individual jewellers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).