Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Mumbai police have arrested four persons, including a history-sheeter, from Dharavi slum colony here, and recovered from them MD drugs, an official said on Sunday.

The crime branch took the action on Saturday, he said.

The accused were identified as Arif Nasir Sheikh, Abdul Rehman Sheikh, Iqbal Ali Sheikh and Feeroz Sheikh, the police official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in Dharavi and nabbed all four of them," he said.

Nasir is facing over a dozen criminal cases, including that of drug-peddling, and he was wanted by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Azad Maidan unit, the policeman said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and handed over to Dharavi police for probe, he added.

