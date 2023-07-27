Mumbai, July 27: A leopard entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial "Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta" in Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon district, triggering panic and havoc. The Cine Workers Association has expressed anger over the incident, even as a video showing the large cat's entry into the film city is making the rounds on the internet. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association said that over 200 people were present at the spot when the wild cat entered the sets. Leopard Scare in Jharkhand: Panic Grips People As Wild Cats Turn Maneaters, Kill 5 People in 25 Days; Attendance in Schools Fall Marginally.

"More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost his life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. The government is not taking strong measures towards this," said Gupta. A viral video showed a wild cat walking up above one of the structures of the set while panic-stricken people running for safety. Some people even recorded the footage. Leopard in Pune: Three Leopards Stray Around House in Junnar, Video Stirs Panic.

Leopard Spotted in Mumbai

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday. Gupta said that the government is not taking strong measures to check the leopard movement. Gupta added thousands of workers and artists will go on strike in the film city if the government does not take urgent steps for their security.