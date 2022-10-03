Mumbai, October 3: A young man in Mumbai died on Saturday died after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba. While playing Garba, the man fell down after experiencing chest pain. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The person was identified as 27-year-old Rishabh. He was a resident of Dombivili West. He worked at a private company. Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Father Dies of Shock After Learning About Son’s Death During Garba Event in Virar.

The Mulund Police has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has started the investigation.

