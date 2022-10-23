Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin several times, the crime coming to light after the minor girl got pregnant, a police official said on Sunday.

After a sonography confirmed she was five months' pregnant, her kin approached Vakola police station in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Saturday, he said.

"She has told us her 34-year-old cousin raped her for the first time in Karjat in Raigad district. He also raped her several times after that," he said.

"We have registered a case of rape under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and transferred the case to Neral police station, which has jurisdiction over Karjat. The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

