Ludhiana, October 23: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a group of armed assailants last night. The victim succumbed to his injuries. As per the report by The Tribune, the man was allegedly killed over old enmity by the attackers.

The deceased was identified as Paras, a resident of Moti Nagar. The complainant in the case, Shivani, wife of Paras, the deceased, said her husband used to work with one Sandeep Singh. She said on October 10, Paras along with Sandeep and two others had gone to attend a court hearing in some case where he had heated arguments with Rajan Pandit and others. Lawyers had to intervene to calm down both parties. Gujarat: Man Killed by Minor Street Vendor in Surat After Spat Over Paying Money.

A few days later, Rajan’s brother Ajay called Paras and threatened to kill him. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm when Paras and his friend Abhishek were brutally attacked on the Bhamian road on Saturday night. People took them to a hospital where her husband was declared brought dead. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bhopal Man Beats Neighbour To Death for Interfering in His Fight With Wife Over ‘Cooking Mutton on Tuesday’.

On the basis of the complaint, a case of murder as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against 13 persons. Ajay Pandit, Vishal Sood, Simran Sood, Chandni Bharti, Rajan Pandit, Sumit Khanna, Sachin Bhatij, Deepu, Sanket, Sagar and three unidentified persons were booked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).