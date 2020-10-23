Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,48,804 on Friday with 1,470 more people testing positive for the infection, while the death toll inched towards the 10,000-mark, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the city's death toll increased to 9,966 with 48 fresh fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, 1,463 new cases were recorded in the city.

In the past 24 hours, 1,696 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 2,18,254, the BMC said.

The overall COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 88 per cent, it said.

Presently, Mumbai has 19,246 patients under treatment, the civic body said.

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between October 16 and 22 is 0.60 per cent, while the doubling rate is 115 days.

The civic body said so far 14.23 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city.

The city has 8,518sealed buildings, 620 containment zones in slums and chawls (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

