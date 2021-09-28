Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Mumbai reported 394 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases detected in the city so far to 7,42,011 and death toll to 16,097, a civic official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Body of Elderly Woman Found Near Jhar Village; Husband Alleges Gang-Rape.

In good news, the daily increase in cases remained below 400 on the second day in a row.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On October 27 at 5 PM, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at iimcat.ac.in.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported 377 new cases and seven fatalities.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 28,838 tests carried out during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the city till now climbed to 1,02,76,502.

The city has now 4,611 active COVID-19 cases after 477 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals. It took the total of recovered patients to 7,18,813.

There are 52 sealed buildings in the city at present. The city has not had containment zones since mid-August. The BMC seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more patients are found in a building/locality.

The recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent, while the average doubling rate -- time taken for caseload to double -- is 1,200 days.

The average growth rate of cases was 0.06 per cent for the period between September 21 to 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)