Jaipur, September 28: In a shocking incident, semi-nude body of an elderly woman, who went missing on Saturday, was found near Jhar village on the Jaipur-Dausa highway in Rajasthan on Sunday. Report informs that her husband has alleged that the woman was gang raped. The deceased, 60-year-old factory worker, did not return to her home after work on Saturday, following which operation was launched to locate her. Her body was reportedly spotted by some people in the jungle area who alerted the police and a forensic team with a dog squad reached the spot.

The elderly woman's body was discovered in brutal condition. According to a report by the Times of India, her limbs had several injuries and her face was covered by blood. DCP (East) Prahlad Krishnia told TOI, “Her body was found near a nullah at Jhar village on the Jaipur-Dausa highway under Bassi police station area on Sunday evening. The body was in a semi-nude condition and the assailants had also hit her face with stones to ensure she may not be identified. Our team with the dog squad and the FSL team visited the crime spot." Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Woman After Failed Rape Attempt, Rapes Her Dead Body.

Report informs that the police have not ruled out the possibility that the deceased was raped, as alleged by her husband and are waiting for medical reports to confirm the same. A senior police officer reportedly said that it appears as if the woman was attacked by two or more than two people. Investigation in the matter is underway. Rajasthan Horror: Rape Accused, Out on Bail, Sets Woman on Fire; Victim Battles for Life.

A similar incident was reported from Rajasthan earlier this month. A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed after she resisted a rape attempt in Hanumangarh district. The accused then allegedly raped her dead body. According to report, the police had arrested the 19-year-old accused in the matter.

