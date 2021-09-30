Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) A senior inspector of Andheri police station in Mumbai has been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, days after a raid was conducted at a bar, which was found to be indulging in illegal activities, an official has said.

Senior police inspector Vijay Belge was suspended on Wednesday based on a report submitted by his seniors to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, he said.

"On September 23, a DCP squad had conducted a raid on the bar located in Andheri, which fell under the jurisdiction of Belge's police station. Later, an inquiry revealed negligence in duty on the part of Belge, following which he was suspended," the police official said.

Belge was earlier posted as an inspector at Vakola police station. He had taken charge as senior inspector of Andheri police station a few months back, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy confirmed Belge's suspension.

