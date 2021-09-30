Barmer, September 30: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death by his two sons in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The deceased was identified as Musa Khan. The incident took place in Barmer’s Bamnore village on Monday. The two accused – Mukeem and Aamir - were arrested by the police. Mukeem reportedly worked as a labourer in Gujarat. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Father-in-Law to Death With Sharp Knife After Tiff With Wife in Miyapur.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Mukeem had reached the village on Monday. He had an altercation with her father when the latter demanded money from him. Musa reportedly had a history of abusing his wife, and when Mukeem and amir saw their father fighting with their mother, they started thrashing him with sticks.

As per the report, Musa had sold jeera for Rs 2.50 lakh to repay a loan. The accused tried to pass Musa’s murder as a suicide. When they were trying to hand Musa from a tree, he screamed, due to which villagers gathered. The police were informed. Assam Horror: Man Beats Mother to Death, Shows No Remorse.

However, Musa succumbed to his injuries. During the interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime. They reportedly told the police that they were disturbed due t regular fights with their father. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

