Mumbai, December 21: A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell while trying to escape from her 6th floor home through a window by using knotted sarees for support on Tuesday morning in Versova in Mumbai, police said.

The girl was caught talking to her boyfriend by her parents and, out of fear of some kind of admonition from them, she decided to flee from her home with a bag full of clothes, an official said.

"She knotted several sarees into a rope, tied one end of it to the air-conditioner and tried to climb down through a window. However, she lost her grip during the descent and fell on to the ground. People from the housing complex rushed her to civic-run Cooper Hospital," he said.

The official said the teen has suffered a serious back injury and further investigation into the incident will start after she is medically fit to give a statement on the chain of events.

