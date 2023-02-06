Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A minor girl and a woman were rescued from a prostitution racket following a raid on a flat in Goregaon in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The raid, which was carried out by the Crime Branch's enforcement unit on Sunday evening, led to the nabbing of a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly operating the racket, he added.

"We seized cash and a mobile phone from the accused. She has been served a notice to appear before police for inquiry," he said.

