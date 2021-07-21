Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): According to India Meteorological Department (IMD). intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Intense rain is likely to take place at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts, the IMD further said.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put in Orange alert, while Mumbai is in Yellow alert.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have faced waterlogging. (ANI)

