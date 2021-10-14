Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a lady doctor's clinic in Juhu here and defaming her, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 6, when one of the accused Gulfam Khan came to the gynaecologist's clinic and vandalised the premises along with two others.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

Khan had argued with the doctor that she had not performed a surgery on his friend's wife properly, an official said.

The accused then clicked pictures of the premises and circulated the photographs, urging people not to visit the clinic, he said.

"We have arrested Khan and Sayyed Abdali Husain in the case, while another accused is wanted. We have registered an FIR against these people under relevant sections of the IPC, including trespassing, threatening, defamation, etc,” senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore of Santacruz police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)