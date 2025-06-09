Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Murli Dhar Sharma as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, replacing Ajay Kumar Thakur, an official said.

According to an official order issued by the state secretariat, Sharma will assume the role of CP in the rank of Inspector General (IG).

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

Thakur, who had been appointed just four months ago in February replacing Alok Rajoria, has now been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a separate move, the state government gave Smaraki Mahapatra, Secretary of the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, additional charge as the Director of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, P. Mohangandhi has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation.

He has also been named Secretary in the Industries, Commerce and Enterprises Department.

Mohangandhi previously served as the Managing Director of the same mineral development corporation.

In another reshuffle, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Additional District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur, was given additional responsibility as CEO of the Project Management Unit under the Jagannath Dham Trust in Digha, according to the official communication.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)