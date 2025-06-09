Gwalior, June 9: A woman's suicide attempt with her 9-year-old son on railway tracks in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was foiled after police reached the spot and saved them. It is learnt that the incident occurred today, June 9, in Gwalior when the woman, along with her minor son, reached the railway tracks in a bid to end their lives. The mother-son duo were rescued in time by cops before the train arrived after passersby alerted the police.

After being rescued, the 28-year-old woman told cops she was deeply hurt after her husband misbehaved with her in front of her family. She also said that her husband constantly harassed and insulted her, reports Free Press Journal. The alleged incident occurred near Narayan Vihar, under the Gola Ka Mandir police station. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the woman hails from Bihar and lives in Gwalior with her husband and son. Gwalior Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Helping Neighbours Lay Illegal Wires for INR 20; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

The woman's husband works in a private company in the city. The woman told police officials that on Sunday, June 8, her brother and sister-in-law had come from Bihar to Gwalior. She also said that she and her husband took them to visit Gwalior Fort. However, a fight broke out during the visit between the woman and her husband. She claimed that her husband used foul language and insulted her in front of everyone, which deeply humiliated her.

The woman's angry husband left her alone at the fort and went home. Speaking further, the woman said that she found the door locked when she returned home with her brother and sister-in-law. The woman further said that her husband did not answer her calls and alleged that he later came home drunk. However, she continued to stay quiet. This morning, another fight broke out between the couple when the woman confronted her husband about the way he treated her in front of her family. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Dragged on Road by Drunk Man and His Wife After She Objects to Verbal Abuse; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

This enraged the husband, who started breaking things in the house. Post this, the woman took her son and walked out of the house. After rescuing her, the police called her in-laws and started counselling her. They also called her husband and let him go after giving him a warning.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).