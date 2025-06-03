Jaisalmer, Jun 2 (PTI) The mutilated body of an eight-year-old boy who went missing 11 days ago was found near a forested area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

Mohangarh SHO Nathu Singh said seeing the condition of the body's remains, it appears that the boy was mauled by wild animals.

Also Read | ‘Preserving Culture While Advancing Tech and Education, Upholding Sanatan Spirit and Sovereignty As Our Pride': India's Spiritual Surge Under PM Narendra Modi.

The remains were found near Mohangarh, about three kilometres from the boy's grandparents' house where he was last seen playing outside on May 23, they said.

The Mohangarh police reached the spot along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team after receiving information about human bones and clothes found in the area.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Orchard Lease Owner, 4 Associates Beat Labourer to Death Over Alleged Mango Theft; Body Dumped in Canal in Bardoli's Akota Village, 5 Arrested.

"Clothing found at the scene helped identify the child as Suraj Meghwal, a resident of Mandha village,” the SHO said.

A missing report for the boy was filed at the Mohangarh police station on May 24 after family members failed to locate him.

According to the family, the child was mentally challenged and could neither speak nor hear.

The police said that the mutilated body parts were scattered across the area, likely after being eaten by wild animals.

The family identified evidence collected from the spot as those of Suraj. However, the police have sent the viscera forensic examination and DNA testing to confirm the identity, they said.

The mortal remains will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)