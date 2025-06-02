Surat, June 2: In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old labourer, Suresh Verma, was brutally beaten to death for allegedly stealing mangoes from an orchard in Akota village, Bardoli taluka, Surat, Gujarat. Suresh and another labourer were tied to a tree and assaulted by the orchard’s lease owner and four of his associates after being accused of selling stolen mangoes to villagers. Following the attack, Suresh’s body was dumped in a canal, while the other labourer fled the scene.

According to an Indian Express report, the orchard lease owner, Ashfak Rayan, accused Suresh Verma and his colleague Ajay Banwasi of stealing mangoes worth INR 50,000 and selling them to villagers. On the night of May 21, Ajay discovered Suresh unconscious after the assault and fled the scene to seek help. Suresh’s wife, Bhanumati, contacted Ashfak, who demanded INR 50,000 and asked her to send her son Suraj with the money to secure her husband’s release. Surat Shocker: 23-Year-Old Teacher Claims Pregnancy After Being Arrested for Eloping With 13-Year-Old Boy, Teenager Admits Having Sex With Her.

Suraj, upon reaching Akota village, learned from labourers at Ashfak’s farm about the allegations and that Suresh had died due to the brutal beating. The labourers also revealed that Ashfak and four others had disposed of Suresh’s body in a car that night. When Suraj confronted Ashfak over the phone, he was told that his father had left for Sultanpur, raising suspicion and prompting Suraj to file a missing person complaint with Bardoli police on May 25. Surat Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo Dragged by Hair, Kicked on Stomach Over Theft Allegation in Sardar Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Further investigations led the police to Kamrej, where they were informed about a decomposed body found in a canal, later identified by Suraj as that of his father. Following this, the Bardoli rural police registered a case against Ashfak and four others under various sections, including murder, extortion, and rioting. The police have arrested all five accused, and efforts are ongoing to locate Ajay Banwasi, the other labourer who is still missing.

