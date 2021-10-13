Aurangabad, Oct 13 (PTI) BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Wednesday alleged that the tripartite MVA government in Maharashtra was not serious about resolving issues of farmers but only concerned about remaining in power.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Ambajogai temple in Beed city, the BJP national secretary told reporters that farmers in the Beed district are awaiting crop insurance compensation.

She also alleged that atrocities against women are rising while sand mafia is operating unchecked.

"If the government fails to resolve issues of farmers I and BJP will act like Goddess 'Durga'. The state government is only concerned about retaining power," she alleged.

The former minister alleged the government acted selectively against the people who had attended the Dussehra rally organised by her.

