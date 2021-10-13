Visakhapatnam, October 13: Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday declared the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance (AP Ed. CET) Results 2021. The university declared the results along with the rank card. Candidates can check the results and can download the rank card from the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here are Steps To Check The Scores.

The AP Ed.CET exam was conducted on September 21. Candidates need to login with their credentials, including their registration number. A total of 3,619 applicants appeared for the exam, out of which 13,428 cleared the examination, reported The Times of India. The pass percentage was 98.6 percent. ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

Here Are Steps to Download The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “AP EdCET 2021” tab.

A new page will open.

Click on the “Results” option.

Enter your login credentials - registration number and Ed. CET Hall ticket number

After entering the details, click on the “View Result” button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the rank card for future reference. The exam was held as per COVID-19 protocols. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a counselling session. Candidates then will be offered admission into various courses of the university.

