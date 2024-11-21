Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday dodged a direct reply on returning to active politics in Punjab, asserting that his party high command can answer to it.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party's events and activities for the past many months. He even did not campaign either in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls or bypolls to four assembly segments -- ?Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal.

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

Earlier, Sidhu had been attacking the AAP government over many issues including rising debt. In March, he had called upon Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and had urged an independent audit evaluation by a group of financial experts on the state's alleged deteriorating financial situation.

Sidhu had also made a comeback to cricket commentary in the IPL Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Gang Involved in Stealing Handbags at Weddings, 4 Arrested.

Replying to a question on when he will return to active politics, Sidhu on Thursday said, "It is my high command which can reply, I cannot."

"I played cricket, did commentary, did motivational talks, fought elections, shows, did a laughter challenge (realty shows).., for this I was not depending on anybody, there was no dependence (to take decisions). But here parties have high command. What decision high command takes, it is their parties (it is up to them)," he said.

"If they want I always stand by my words. And if anyone does not stand by his words, you cannot trust him. What is politics? There is a character crisis. Trust lies in character," the Congress leader said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu has no compromise with anything, that is why character and trust is intact," he said.

Sidhu was addressing a press conference at his residence in Amritsar.

However, he refused to further reply to any question related to politics.

Earlier, he said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who had been suffering from cancer ?metastasis, has recovered from this disease.

"I really feel proud that Noni (his wife) has been declared clinically cancer free today," he told reporters while speaking about his wife's journey of recovering from cancer.

The former minister said Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with cancer around two years ago.

The entire family stood by her like a rock, added Sidhu, adding that she got treatment at government Rajindra hospital in Patiala and in Yamunanagar in Haryana.

He said that his wife was not given sugar, milk products, wheat, 'maida', etc and these were completely cut from her diet.

Sidhu was accompanied by his wife and his son and daughter.

He said she was given 'nimbu panni', garlic, coconut oil, almond milk, nuts, juice of beetroot, carrot and 'amla' etc.

She has now recovered fully from the disease, said Sidhu.

"We have won the battle," he said.

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu stressed on keeping a check on adulterated food.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)