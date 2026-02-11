Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their upcoming film O’ Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Netflix and host Kapil Sharma shared a preview of the episode ahead of its Valentine’s Day release.

Netflix Shares Video on Instagram - Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor’s Witty Kapil Sharma Reply

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma asked Shahid whether he still receives messages from women despite being married. Shahid responded calmly, “We were discussing our children’s ages backstage.” When Kapil joked that child would not understand such things, Shahid added, “Bachchon ki mummy ko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The mother of the children knows everything).” The exchange drew loud laughter from the audience and guests.

Triptii Dimri’s Candid Answer

Kapil then turned to Triptii Dimri, asking if she wrote love letters during her college days. She replied, “No, I never wrote love letters, but I did read a lot of them.” Her response amused the panel, including Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Veteran actor Farida Jalal also shared how Vishal Bhardwaj pitched O’ Romeo to her. “The first thing he asked me was, ‘Farida ji, aap gaali degi?’… I said yes,” She later said she could never refuse a project offered by the filmmaker.

About ‘O’ Romeo’

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal and Disha Patani. O’ Romeo is set to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

