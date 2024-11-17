It seems host Kapil Sharma is missing the original judge, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on his show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil urged Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the team for the third season. The former cricketer, who used to be on the show, bid goodbye in 2019. In his place, Archana Puran Singh was roped in and has been the judge on Kapil Sharma's comedy show ever since. Recently, Navjot returned to Kapil's show, but not as a judge—he appeared as a special guest. As the episode drew to a close, Kapil couldn't hold back his thoughts and urged him to rejoin the cast in the next season. Kapil also mentioned that the entire team would be thrilled to see both Sidhu and Archana as judges on the show. Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ With a Twist; See How Archana Puran Singh Reacts (Watch Video).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals the Condition for His Return to Kapil Sharma’s Show

As soon as Kapil asked Navijit if he could return to the show, Navjot said “This is one of the best days of my life. This show is not just Kapil’s show; it is the show of the whole country. God created it, it’s a bouquet. It’s got a wonderful fragrance, every flower has a unique fragrance. Before I die, I wish to see all these flowers together again, along with Archana. I really do," The comedian-host replied, “All the flowers you mentioned are here except for our flower pot. You are our flower pot. You should return next season." Right after that, Kapil turned to the audience and asked them if they wanted to see Sidhu back on the show. The audience responded enthusiastically. Then Sidhu laid down his condition for returning. He said Archana Puran Singh should be part of the show. “I will come back when she is sitting next to me,” he declared.

Navjot Singh Sidhu As Special Guest on Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu (@navjotsinghsidhu)

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Episode

Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared as a guest on this week's The Kapil Sharma Show, joined by his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and his wife, actor Geeta Basra. The episode, dubbed a Punjab special, featured all guests, including Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma Finally Reacts to The '#BoycottSidhu' Controversy And His Response Makes A Lot Of Sense! Watch Video.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Long-Standing Bond With Kapil Sharma’s Shows

Sidhu has had a long-standing connection with Kapil Sharma's shows. He first rose to fame as a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where Kapil made his mark. Sidhu then joined Kapil's comedy show on Colors in 2013 and followed him to Sony. However, in 2019, Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the judge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).