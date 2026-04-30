India News | Nagaland Conducts 8th Emergency Preparedness Exercise NEPEX 2026

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 30 (ANI): The 8th edition of the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEX) 2026, organised by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, was successfully conducted on Thursday.

Debriefing media persons at the State Emergency Operation Centre, Kohima, Home Commissioner Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha stated that the state conducted the 8th edition of the mock disaster exercise, NEPEX (focused on disaster response systems). He said that the exercise primarily tested Nagaland's preparedness for a major earthquake, chosen because earthquakes are unpredictable, high-impact disasters, making them ideal for evaluating the overall effectiveness of response systems.

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Sinha informed that the drill began with a simulated earthquake alert through a morning siren, triggering activation of the State Emergency Operations Centre and district-level control rooms. Authorities followed the Incident Response System (IRS) protocols, ensuring structured actions, coordination, and real-time information flow between agencies. The exercise also emphasised a "whole-of-government" approach, involving multiple departments, central agencies, and civil society organisations, recognising that communities are often the first responders.

Major General Sudhir Bahl, Lead Consultant (ME & IRS), NDMA, highlighted that this year's exercise was impact-based, with district-wise planning for casualties, hospital capacity, ambulances, and infrastructure damage. Scenarios included landslides disrupting roads, damage to airports, dams, hospitals, and building collapses.

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While the overall response was satisfactory, key areas for improvement were needed on strengthening communication systems, including backup options like satellite communication, faster and prioritised restoration of roads and critical lifelines, improved safety and fire response planning at petrol pumps, he added, stating that the exercise successfully tested coordination, preparedness, and response mechanisms, while identifying gaps for strengthening disaster management in the state.

A key highlight of this year's mock drill is "Operation Night Guard," a civil defence mock drill featuring air raid and blackout simulations across 10 districts, which will be conducted from 6:30 pm to 6:45 pm on Thursday evening. Officials urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate fully during the exercises. (ANI)

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