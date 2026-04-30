Maharashtra Day 2026: Wishes in Marathi, Messages and HD Photo To Share

Mumbai, April 30: The state of Maharashtra is preparing to observe its 66th Foundation Day on Friday, May 1, 2026. Known locally as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Divas, the day commemorates the state's formal establishment on May 1, 1960, following the bifurcation of the erstwhile Bombay State into the linguistic states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Find "Happy Maharashtra Day 2026" wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi and HD images to share.

The creation of Maharashtra was the result of a long-standing movement that sought to reorganize states along linguistic lines following India's independence. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement advocated for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people, eventually leading to the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

Since its inception, May 1 has been observed not only as a state formation day but also as a time to honor the contributions of the movement's leaders and the cultural heritage of the Marathi-speaking community. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day 2026: How the 2 States Were Formed on May 1, 1960.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes, Messages, Greetings in Marathi and HD Photos

Maharashtra Day is also an occasion for citizens to connect through messages and social media, reflecting on the state’s progress and identity. Below are a few common sentiments shared during the day:

Maharashtra Day Messages: Maharashtra is the land of pride and deep cultural roots. Wishing everyone a very Happy Maharashtra Day.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Messages: On this day, we honor the legacy of those who fought for our identity. Let us continue to build a progressive and united Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes: Wishing You a Very Happy Maharashtra Day! May the Spirit of This Land of Brave Warriors and Rich Culture Continue To Inspire Us All. Jai Maharashtra!

Happy Maharashtra Day Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Din Wishes: On This Auspicious Day, Let Us Celebrate the Glorious History, Vibrant Traditions, and the Progressive Spirit of Our Great State. Happy Maharashtra Day to You and Your Family!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Image: May the State of Maharashtra Continue To Prosper, Thrive, and Lead the Way With Excellence and Unity. Warm Wishes to You on This Special Day!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes in Marathi: Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha! Aapla Maharashtra Sadaiva Pragati Pathavar Raho.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Greetings in Marathi (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026 Greetings in Marathi: Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garja Maharashtra Maza! Maharashtra Dinachya Sarvanna Khup Khup

Shubhechha.

While public celebrations are widespread, Maharashtra Day also aligns with International Workers' Day (Labour Day), prompting reflection on both the socio-political milestones of the state and the contributions of the labor force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).