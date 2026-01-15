Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Thursday organised a comprehensive Multi-Speciality Medical Camp at Dimapur, coinciding with the 78th Army Day and following the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

The camp was specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of Veterans, Veer Naris and their dependents residing in Dimapur and adjoining districts of North Eastern India. Recognising the challenges faced by elderly veterans in accessing specialised healthcare, the Indian Army deployed a robust team of medical professionals to provide "at-the-doorstep" clinical assistance, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The medical mission featured a high-level team of specialists, ensuring a wide spectrum of care. Medical specialists conducted screenings for chronic geriatric conditions, including hypertension and diabetes management, the release said.

An Obstetrics & Gynaecology Specialist provided dedicated maternal and reproductive health consultations for spouses. Two Medical Officers facilitated general outpatient (OPD) services and primary health triage. The dental office offered oral health check-ups and basic procedures.

Beyond clinical treatment, the camp emphasised preventive healthcare, guiding lifestyle modifications for senior citizens.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with hundreds of veterans and their families benefiting from the services. Local veteran associations expressed their deep appreciation for the Indian Army's continued efforts to ensure the well-being of the ex-servicemen community in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

