Samastipur, January 15: Three police officials in Bihar have been suspended after a jewellery store worker alleged that he was brutally assaulted in police custody, including petrol being poured on his private parts to force a confession in a theft case, according to a report by NDTV.

The incident took place in Samastipur, where the worker and two of his colleagues were detained in December over the alleged theft of 60 grams of gold from a jewellery shop. However, police later released the man, citing a lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

According to the complaint, the worker’s health deteriorated soon after he returned home following four days in police custody. He is currently in critical condition. The family alleged that the torture began even before police detention, claiming the jewellery shop owner had thrashed the workers and threatened to throw them off the roof. Araria Horror: Man Accused of Stealing Car Tortured, Chilli Powder Stuffed in Private Parts; RJD Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The victim alleged that during custody, he was repeatedly beaten and tortured, and petrol was poured on his private parts to extract a confession. He was eventually released on bond on January 5 as his condition worsened. Kicked, Tossed in Air, Hung From Tree: Man Named 'Aalam Dancer' Records Intstagram Reels While Torturing Dog in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Police Assure Action as Disturbing Videos Surface Online.

The police have also been accused of demanding a bribe for his release. The victim’s mother claimed that both she and her husband were detained at the Tajpur police station for three days and that police demanded INR 50,000 to free family members. She further alleged that despite searching their home and recovering no stolen jewellery, her son continued to be assaulted and pressured to confess.

Following the allegations, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh ordered the suspension of three officials, including the station in-charge. Those suspended have been identified as station in-charge Shankar Sharan Das, Rajvansh Kumar, and Rahul Kumar.

An internal inquiry has been initiated, and further action will be taken based on the findings, police officials said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).