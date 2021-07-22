Kohima, Jul 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,024 on Thursday as 81 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 536, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district registered the highest number of cases at 37, followed by Dimapur (18), Mokokchung (9), and Peren (8), it said.

The state now has 1,237 active cases, while 24,494 people have recovered from the disease, including 60 in the past 24 hours, and 757 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 90.63 per cent.

The northeastern state has thus far tested 2,51,281 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 7,10,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 5,80,612 persons as of Wednesday, said State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

