Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,17,211, as per an official release.

With five more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the toll went up to 3,797 in the district, it said.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

A total of 534 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,07,632.

The district is now left with 5,782 active cases, the release said.

Also Read | Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)