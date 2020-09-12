Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A Nagpur resident was booked after his 23-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide after being tortured for dowry, police said on Saturday.

Megha Dhande ended her life by consuming poison on Friday and her husband Amit has been charged under sections 498(a), 306 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code, an official said.

"On the basis of a complaint given by Megha's sister, we have booked Amit for abetment of suicide and dowry harassment. Further probe is underway," he added.

