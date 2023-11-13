Hyderabad, November 13: Nine people have been killed after a fire broke out at a chemical godown here, an official said on Sunday. The massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad earlier today. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after hours of dousing efforts. Hyderabad Fire Update: Nine Killed After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storied Building in Nampally’s Bazar Ghat, KTR Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Videos)

As per Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, three people have sustained burn injuries and are under treatment. "We received info of fire earlier today after which the team reached here and controlled the fire. A total of nine casualties have been reported and around 2-3 are injured and under treatment," the police officer said. Hyderabad Fire: Six Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storied Building in Nampally, Initial Probe Points to Spark in Car as Cause (Watch Videos)

Nine Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Godown

Flash: 9 died after massive fire broke out at multi-storeyed apartment complex in #Nampally area in #Hyderabad, police said. The blaze erupted in the ground floor of building where some drums containing chemicals were stored. So far 21 people evacuated from the building.… pic.twitter.com/w5VvmoICXF — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) November 13, 2023

A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Bazarghat, Hyderabad. The incident took place due to the explosion of chemical bottles. 9 Dead, 16 Rescued in Bazarghat #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/wzHpLCs1l1 — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) November 13, 2023

He said that a detailed probe will be done in the case and action will be taken against the culprits. Earlier in the day, DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone said, "The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths." More details are awaited.

