Hyderabad, July 14: In a chilling discovery, human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned house near Nampally market in Hyderabad on Monday, July 14. The discovery of the human skeleton has left local residents stunned. The house, reportedly locked and uninhabited for over seven years, came under scrutiny when a local man entered the premises to retrieve a cricket ball and stumbled upon the remains.

According to a report published by NDTV, a video recorded by the man, now widely circulated on social media, shows a skeleton lying face down on the kitchen floor surrounded by old utensils. Following the report, a CLUES team (Crime Scene Investigation Unit) and officers from Habeeb Nagar police station, including DCP (South-West Zone) Chandramohan, visited the scene and collected forensic samples. Hyderabad Shocker: Unaware of Son’s Death, Visually Challenged Elderly Parents Found Staying With Body for 4 Days in House, Rescued by Police.

The remains were transported to a mortuary for examination to determine the identity and cause of death. According to ACP Kishan Kumar, the house belonged to Muneer Khan, who had 10 children. The fourth son, believed to be about 50 years old, mentally disturbed, and living alone, is suspected to be the deceased. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

"There were no signs of struggle or foul play. The condition of the bones suggests he may have died naturally several years ago," the ACP said. More details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).